WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $418,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coty by 413.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182,831 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 313,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 385.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.77 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

