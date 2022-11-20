WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $477,000 in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,006,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

