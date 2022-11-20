WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.86.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

