WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $441,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

EMR stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

