WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 86,214 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after buying an additional 5,178,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $9,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 8,069,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after buying an additional 1,478,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.82.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.52%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.