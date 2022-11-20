WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
