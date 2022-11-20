WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 273.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 55.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

