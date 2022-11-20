WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.4 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.