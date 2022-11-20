WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,514 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NOV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 19.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

NOV Trading Down 1.4 %

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.