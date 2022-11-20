WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,215 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

