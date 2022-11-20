WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,346 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 84.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 351.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 106,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

HWM stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

