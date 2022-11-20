WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 17,550 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $73.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $84.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.06%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

