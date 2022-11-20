WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,827 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,761.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,761.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,993 shares of company stock valued at $358,237 and have sold 152,305 shares valued at $6,472,198. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,969.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

