WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,150 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $321.98 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.12 and its 200 day moving average is $354.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.