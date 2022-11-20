WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 331 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $399.38 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $687.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.69.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

