WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 69,864 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Photronics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

