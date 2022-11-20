WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 740 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,859,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.89 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

