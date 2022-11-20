WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $358,000 Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $566.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,928 shares of company stock worth $319,401. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

