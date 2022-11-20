WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

