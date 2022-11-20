WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calavo Growers Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.78%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

