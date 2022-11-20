WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Shares of KRTX opened at $227.00 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $13,994,073. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.



