WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

