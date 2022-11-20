WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,089,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,912,506 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.