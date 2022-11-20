WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,534 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

