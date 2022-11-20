WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

