Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

WIX opened at $85.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

