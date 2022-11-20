XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

