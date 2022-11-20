YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

