Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 46.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 109.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $265.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

