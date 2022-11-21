1,501 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $302.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $305.48.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

