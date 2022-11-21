1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,913.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock worth $73,009,522. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,277,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,156,000 after acquiring an additional 123,246 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,447,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 98,102 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

