1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare
In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,913.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock worth $73,009,522. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %
1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Stories
