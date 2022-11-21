2,050 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAC. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

PAC stock opened at $163.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.29%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

