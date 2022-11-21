21,740 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,221,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

