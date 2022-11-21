29,423 Shares in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hill International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hill International stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 million, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Hill International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

