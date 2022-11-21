3,456 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

