4,081 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 8.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 8.2% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.0 %

DraftKings Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.05 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.77.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

