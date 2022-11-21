4,346 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

