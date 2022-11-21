543 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $266.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $486,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

