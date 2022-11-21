5,895 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after buying an additional 1,643,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,718,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 862,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

