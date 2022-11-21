A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.



