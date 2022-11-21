Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 68.4% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

