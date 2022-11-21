Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $165.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.07.

AAP opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

