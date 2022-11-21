Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Head-To-Head Survey

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.23 $54.49 million $0.22 12.00 Mastercard $18.88 billion 17.50 $8.69 billion $10.01 34.33

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.72% 6.80% 3.03% Mastercard 45.22% 148.94% 27.19%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Solutions and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mastercard 1 1 16 0 2.83

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.65%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $396.35, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Mastercard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats Advantage Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; prepaid programs and management services; commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions; and payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

