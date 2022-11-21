Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $98,896.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $70.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.6% during the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 100,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $204,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,190,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

