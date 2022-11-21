AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

