Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $276.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.