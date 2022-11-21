Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $276.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.