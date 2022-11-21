Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $78.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,670,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

