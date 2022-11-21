Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Financial Survey

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpine 4 and Ealixir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 284.35%. Given Alpine 4’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than Ealixir.

This table compares Alpine 4 and Ealixir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.76 -$19.41 million N/A N/A Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ealixir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine 4.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alpine 4 beats Ealixir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. In addition, it designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. Further, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufacturers and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

