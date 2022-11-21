Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the bank will earn $7.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.35 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $223.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $755.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.